Kogi guber: Let the ballot determine the result, Rights advocate tells INEC

The Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), Idris Miliki Abdul, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to live up to expectations of the people and abide by their promises in which they have made that the election would be free, fair and credible.

Read also: Kogi guber: Atiku urges electorate to vote for PDP Melaye

According to a press statement signed and issued by Abdul, the executive director of CHRCR, he urged the electorate to come out and vote peacefully and must not allow anybody to intimidate them. He described election as a game of contest in which a winner must emerge.

“As the governorship election get nearer and all is set for a free and fair election we believe; we have observed the level of preparation of INEC, the political parties and their candidates, various media reports, the interventions and complimentary role of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

“We have also noticed the arrival of various security personnel. We call on various security agents deployed to Kogi State for the purpose of November 11th Governorship election to be professional, humane and diligent in their duties and maintain absolute neutrality in their conduct, before, during and post-election activities.

“We urge INEC being the umpired in this whole exercise to live up to expectation of the people and abide by their own promises, that the election shall be free, fair and acceptable. We demand that materials be made available on time to various polling units and provide backup of both human and equipment.

“We call on the electorate to come out and vote without any intimidation by anybody, as voting on election day is both right and responsibility.

“We urge all candidates, participating political parties and their supporters across board to play according to the rules as election is a game of contests and a winner shall emerge at the end of the day. All participants cannot win the same time. But their participation will add value to the whole process.

“We call on the Media to be professional in their conduct and reportage and to restrain themselves from sensationalism.

Read also: Guber election: Police tighten security in Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa

“We urge all stakeholders, especially the security agents to take note of the following Local Government Areas as flash point and trigger zones based on our own assessment:

“We should all remember that election is about ballot and not bullet,” he said.