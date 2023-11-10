Kogi guber: Atiku urges electorate to vote for PDP’s Melaye

…Says ‘now is the opportunity to enshrine real democracy’

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday charged the electorate in Kogi State to vote for the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye on the November 11, Governorship election .

Atiku frowns at the state government’s alleged attitude of denying the PDP the use of the Confluence Stadium Lokoja for their mega rally, adding that time has come for the people of Kogi State to sack the ruling APC to put an end to unfavourable policies that do not auger well for the people.

He said: “They denied us the use of a stadium in Osun State and we later used the party office for our rally. In the end, the PDP sacked them from the government house. Now they denied us the use of the Confluence Stadium Lokoja and booked all the hotels just to stop us from coming here. Despite what they did, you all still came.

“The emergence of Dino Melaye as Governor will bring about good governance and development in Kogi State.

“Dino is committed, courageous and well focused. He doesn’t kill people like what the present administration is doing in Kogi State. Am appealing to you to come out and vote for PDP and defend your vote.

“This is the opportunity to enshrine real democracy. Vote APC out. Vote for Dino because he has the attributes of a good leader. I have watched him since 1999 and trusted him.”

Dino Melaye, the PDP governorship candidate, while addressing the crowd, promised to govern the state with the fear of God.

He said : “Out of the 18 governorship candidates vying for the position of Governor, I am the most educated, experienced and exposed. It is now time to put an end to percentage salaries, corruption, retrenchment, and non-payment of pensions in Kogi State. Every civil servant that was unjustly sacked by Yahaya Bello, within three months we shall reinstate them all. Don’t vote for any small political party that does not have a political fallopian tube.

“I am not going to be an ethnic-centred governor. I am not going to be a Christian or Moslem Governor. If you vote for PDP we shall return the local government administration back to you.

“I want to challenge all the 21 local government chairmen that for the past 7 years , have they received or seen allocation”.

“I want to announce that Atiku is coming . We are going to build a new Lokoja in four years. Kogi people you are welcome to PDP, to a new Dawn; to liberation. Don’t cote for small parties that don’t have structure. Vote for PDP for liberation. We shall support you in all your endeavours.”

In their various remarks, a former Governor of Kogi State Capt. Idris Wada said despite the numerous achievements of the PDP, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has set the state backward with poverty, weak economy and underdevelopment.

He said: “Seven and half years of the APC is a waste in Kogi State; it is time for Kogites to put an end to bad leadership.

“During my tenure, there was no percentage salaries. Salaries were paid as and when due as workers continued to smile to the bank. There was massive development during the tenure of the People’s Democratic Party. But now, the reverse is the case. It is time for the people of Kogi State to liberate themselves from dictatorship. They should come out and vote for Dino Melaye.”

A former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Tunde Ogbeha said it was time for the people to rescue Kogi State from bad governance.

Ogbeha equally used the opportunity to admonish the people of Kogi State not to be intimidated, assuring supporters that their security was guaranteed on election day. , adding that the PDP candidate will deliver on the mandate that was given in Kogi State.

Also , former National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies to conduct a free and fair election, adding that Kogi State is in dire need of repositioning; and it called for the need for them to come out and vote for PDP on November 11.