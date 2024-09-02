Kogi govt receives 25 trucks of fertilizer for wet season farming

…as Ododo warns against diversion, exclusion of genuine farmers

As part of efforts aimed at increasing food production for the 2024 wet season farming, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has provided 25 trucks of fertilizer for mediate distribution to farmers in Kogi State

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State while flagging off the distribution of the 25 trucks of fertilizer to farmers in the 21 Local Government Areas of the State in Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital, reiterated his commitment to developing the agricultural sector in the State, describing the occasion as a fulfilling moment for him as a leader who is committed to serving the State in the best interest of the people.

Governor Ododo however warned against diversion, inequitable distribution and exclusion of genuine farmers, promising to deal decisively with anyone involved in any act of sabotage in the distribution of the fertilizer across the State.

He said, “Let me warn everyone here today that this must not be politicized. It must go to the real farmers only.

“I will be intentional in tracking these bags of fertilizer to ensure they are in the right places in the right quantity, at the right time and in the right hands of our dear farmers. The era of politicians hijacking fertilizers is over.”

Governor Ododo equally described agriculture as a critical sector to help in the rebound of the country’s economy, noting that the rich and expansive land mass, water bodies and the political will to invest massively in the agricultural sector would enhance State’s ability to guarantee food security and sufficiency.

The governor announced the allocation of 50% of the current batch of the State’s supply of fertilizers to farmers in Ibaji and Bassa Local Government Areas where there are more clusters of farmers in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state, promising to extend more patronage to all genuine farmers in the State.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his tireless efforts to reverse the economic challenges faced by the country by increasing incentives for agricultural production in all States of the federation.

While appreciating the continued support for the administration by farmers in Kogi State, he assured the farming communities that his administration would sustain the commitment to ensuring food security in the State.

Earlier, Timothy Ojomah, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, expressed appreciation to Governor Ahmed Ododo for his numerous interventions that had positioned Kogi State as a major hub for agricultural production in Nigeria.

George Ogirima, Managing Director of Kogi State Agricultural Development Project, noted that the decision of the Federal Government to provide trucks of fertilizer for distribution to farmers in the State is in line with the vision of the Kogi State Government under Governor Ododo to revamp the agricultural sector in the State.