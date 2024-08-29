Kogi government congratulates new DSS director general, Adeola Ajayi

The Kogi State government has lauded the appointment of Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi as the new Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a press release issued by Femi Fanwo, the commissioner for information and communications, on Thursday, the government described Ajayi as a “round peg in a round hole” and a dedicated professional with a proven track record in combating crime.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his “eagle-eye talent” in recognising Ajayi’s exceptional qualities and appointing him to this crucial role.

The governor described Ajayi as an astute crime fighter and intelligence expert who will contribute significantly to improving security in Nigeria.

The statement recalled that during his tenure as state director of the DSS in Kogi State, Ajayi demonstrated exceptional commitment and knowledge in the area of crime fighting.

“For years as the State Director of the DSS in Kogi State, Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi displayed exceptional commitment and knowledge in the area of crime fighting to make the State safe. Despite bordering ten other states, the DSS under his leadership in the State was able to curtail the activities of criminals in the State, earning him an indisputable reputation as a silent achiever whose work is seen more than heard,” the statement reads in part.

The Kogi State government expressed confidence in Ajayi’s ability to leverage his experience to combat criminality and ensure peace in Nigeria. They congratulated him on his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

“With the appointment of Mr Ajayi as the new leader in the Yellow House, we are confident that he will put his experience to bear to cripple criminality and ensure peace in Nigeria.

“We congratulate Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi on his new appointment and wish him the best in his well deserved role,” the statement stated.