Kogi government buries 130 unclaimed corpses

The Kogi State government has buried 130 unclaimed corpses deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja for several months without families or relations coming forward to claim them.

The deceased persons were said to be victims of robberies, kidnapping and accidents .They were buried at a cemetery in Felele-Lokoja. Arokoyo Elizabeth, the general manager of Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board, disclosed this, adding that the agency was backed by law to ensure a safe environment.

Represented by the acting secretary of the board, Ajayi Olufemi, the general manager said the bodies were brought to the mortuary by operatives of the police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), adding that several announcements made via media for families or relatives of missing ones to come forward to identify the bodies proved abortive.

“We have made several announcements on radio, television and other media about these unclaimed bodies. But, as I speak to you, nothing was heard from family members, relations and friends of the deceased. So, they have to be buried because they have been in the mortuary for a long time without anybody coming for them,” she stressed.