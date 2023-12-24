Kogi: Gov. Bello gifts emergency vehicles, SUVs to LGAs, judges, legislators

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State distributed 25 ambulances to all local government areas and certain tertiary institutions, alongside fire-fighting vans for the state’s Fire Service in Lokoja.

These efforts aim to enhance the efficiency of the state’s health sector, recognised as among the country’s best, supporting the government’s emphasis on the sector and ensuring swift response to emergencies.

Additionally, the governor provided 40 SUV cars and four Hilux vans to the state’s lawmakers and judges during a brief event in Lokoja, the state capital.

He emphasised that the autonomy given to the legislature and local government aimed at improving service delivery, highlighting the consistent autonomy provided to the judiciary, legislature, and local government under his administration.

“Today we can boost of a reference specialist hospital in Okene that has been adjudged the best in Sub-Saharan Africa. The ambulances would help attend to emergencies within the shortest possible time, towards an efficient health care delivery.

“We have made the health needs of our people a top priority under our administration, which is why the 2024 budget is basically aimed at employment generation for health care providers and consolidation of the available infrastructure that has made us a reference in north-central Nigeria.

“It is also our avowed determination to ensure that our judicial officers are provided with the needed means to make them deliver justice without fear or favour,” he said.

“Over the years, we have witnessed some fire incidences that could have been averted but for lack of the necessary equipment. It is our determination that henceforth, we will, with the provision of the fire service vehicles, we will fight fire incidences promptly and efficiently,” the governor added.

Governor Bello pledged ongoing support to enhance the people’s well-being, promising continuous efforts until the end of his administration.

Meanwhile, Speaker Umar Aliyu from the Kogi State House of Assembly praised Governor Bello’s steadfast dedication to providing top-notch services to the state’s residents.

“You have proven to be an advocate for the well-being and welfare of the legislators. The Assembly members have witnessed unprecedented support under your leadership in improving our productivity,” he noted.

In his message, Kogi State’s Commissioner for Health, Usman Zakari (Dr.), highlighted that after a 2018 baseline assessment, Governor Bello’s administration hired over 3000 health workers and enhanced infrastructure across health institutions.

Zakari hailed Governor Bello as a transformational figure in the state’s health sector.

“You have procured ambulances for all the local government areas. This gesture has provided the opportunity to prevent maternal death and to be able to transport patients in emergencies for linkages and referrals,” Zakari emphasised.

The Chief Judge (CJ) of the state, Justice Josiah Mejabi, expressed gratitude to the governor for prioritising the welfare of judges, which is crucial for improving judicial services for the people of Kogi State.