Kogi goes tough on child labour, trafficking

The Kogi State Government has promised to go tough on those engaged in child labour and trafficking of children in the state.

Halimat Alhassan, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo on Child Labour and Trafficking, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Halima said that the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development is in the process of finding permanent, safe and loving families for children in orphanages.

The statement reads in part, “Upon my recent appointment as the Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, this government has demonstrated its commitment to tackling these grave issues. The welfare and protection of our children is not just a priority; it is a solemn duty that the state government holds in the highest regard.

“As we all know, the Nigeria Constitution, enshrines the basic rights to life, education, health and protection from abuse and exploration for all Nigerians; children and adults alike. These rights are not mere words; they are the foundation of a just society. The law encompasses 273 sections, addressing critical areas such as healthcare services, the prohibition of child marriage and the responsibilities of the state government to uphold these rights.

“Furthermore, under the Child Rights Act, certain activities are strictly prohibited, including the marriage and betrothal of children under the ages of 18. These prohibitions are not merely guidelines but essential safeguard designed to protect the future of our children.

“As a responsible government, we are committed to ensuring that every child in Kogi State is shielded from all forms of deprivation, as mandated by the law. Our mission is clear: to eradicate child labour and trafficking from our state and, by extension, from our nation”.

She called on security operatives, media and other stakeholders to join hands in the fight against child labour and trafficking.

“Together, we can curb these heinous practices and guarantee a safer and more secure future for every Nigerian child, especially here in Kogi State,” she said.

She also warned that any case of abuse or violation of a child’s rights would be addressed with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. “Our children deserve nothing less,” she concluded.

