Kogi East residents turn up for APC’s Ododo, reject ethnic agenda

Thousands of Kogi East Senatorial District residents gathered in Anyigba on Saturday to rally behind Usman Ododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, promising to vote en-masse for the party in the upcoming November 11 gubernatorial election.

This demonstration of support witnessed a historic turnout, bringing together critical stakeholders from various political parties, including the Social Democratic Party, Peoples Democratic Party, and African Democratic Congress, who publicly defected to the APC during the Kogi East Senatorial District Rally. Notably, indigenous Igala citizens reaffirmed their commitment to building a united Kogi State and rejected any notion of ethnic agendas.

At the rally, Shaibu Abubakar Audu, the Director-General of the Kogi APC Governorship Campaign Council and Minister of Steel Development, said that the APC’s only agenda is the “Kogi Agenda.” He explained that Usman Ododo aims to build on the remarkable achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello and highlighted the importance of job creation through an agricultural revolution, particularly in Kogi East.

Addressing the crowd, Abdullahi Bello, Chairman of APC in Kogi State, expressed satisfaction with the massive turnout and urged residents to maintain their enthusiasm to secure a landslide victory in the upcoming election.

Jibrin Echocho, the lawmaker representing Kogi East in the National Assembly, called on those who have not yet joined the APC to embrace the party, emphasising the role of party structures in winning elections.

Also, Edward Onoja, Deputy Governor of Kogi State, encouraged voters to prioritise continuity over sentiments, emphasizing that elections are about political parties and not based on ethnicity, religion, or region.

Governor Yahaya Bello cautioned against the divisive nature of ethnic politics and emphasized the achievements of his administration in unifying the state and promoting fairness and justice.

Commenting, Ododo shared that his aspiration is dedicated to the people, progress, and unity of Kogi State. He pledged to be a servant leader focused on the state’s development and prosperity, while building on the legacies of Governor Bello.

The rally also witnessed the official welcoming of defectors from other political parties into the APC, reinforcing the party’s growing strength in the region.