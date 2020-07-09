Kogi: Bello calls for synergy to tackle COVID-19

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State says Nigeria needs synergy between science and ‘common sense’ to beat Covid-19.

Bello stated this on Wednesday during the swearing in of a new Chief Judge and president of the state Customary Court of Appeal.

“I have said over and over again since Covid-19 situation was thrust upon the world, nothing is altogether new under the sun. Whether the coronavirus is natural or artificial, whether it came from China or elsewhere, whether by happenstance or hostile action, we need an evolving synergy between science and common sense, medicine and governance to beat it. That is the only way citizens can find peace between the actual and stated cause of death in a great number of cases”.

He urged the head of Kogi State judiciary and the president of the Customary Court of Appeal to bring their considerable history as experienced jurists to bear in the administration of justice in the state.

He pointed out that his administration has no doubt that they would provide excellent leadership for the judiciary and the state in general, adding that they should execute all the functions of their respective offices with erudition and the fear of God.

“We lost Justice Nasir Ajanah, the former Chief Judge of Kogi State and the Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga, the former president of the Kogi State Customary Court of Appeal within one week. The shock ha