COVID 19: Kogi index case discharged

Sheikh Abubakar Ejibunu, Chief imam of Kabba, who has been in the centre of the controversial index case of the Covid-19 pandemic in kogi state has been discharged from the National hospital, Abuja

Ejibunu was discharged on Friday evening at about 4 pm he is now hale and heathy, equally in preparation to be brought to kabba his home town to reunite with his family members.

Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday morning, one of the family members who claimed anonymous confirmed that the Chief Imam is now taking his rest with a family member in Gwagwalada and declined the request of this reporter to speak directly with him.

Recalled that Sheikh Ejibunu was moved from the federal medical centre Lokoja to the National hospital two weeks ago where he was diagnosed and confirmed by the National centre for diseases control- NCDC – to be positive with the virus.

Recalled also that state government immediately rejected the claim insisting that NCDC did not carry along the state ministry of health on the series of tests conducted on the victim and therefore reiterated that the state was Covid19 free

But Taiye Ejibunu who happens to be a member of the Ejibunu family , issued and signed a press statement insisting that the imam was acarrier of the deadly disease and equally blamed the kogi state government for covering the truth.

This brought about another round of controversy which made Senator Dino Melaye , Hon Tajudeen Yusuf and the People’s Democratic Party spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan to variously issue press statements urging the state government to be more alive with its responsibilities.

This forced Governor Yahaya Bello , to order for a total lockdown in Kabba/Bunu local government area on Monday last week , to enable them contain the spread of the pandemic and equally carry out a comprehensive tests in the local government area including the imams immediate family and all the tests proved negative