Kogi attack: IGP vows to apprehend robbers who killed 8 police officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has vowed to arrest the armed robbers who attacked the Isanlu Police Station and a commercial bank in Kogi state killing 8 officers even as he promised to bring them to book.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the IGP ordered a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack on Isanlu Police station and a commercial bank in Yagba East LGA of Kogi State on Thursday June 4, 2020.

Nine persons, including the eight police officers, were killed in Isanlu when a gang of robbers attacked a bank in the town. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was among the officers killed in the town. The armed men reportedly invaded the station, setting all detainees free before killing the officers. The also moved to the bank where they carted away an undisclosed amount of money.

The IGP while condemning the incident, deployed a team of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Federal-SARS to Kogi State to ensure that the criminals are apprehended and brought to book.

The IGP has also directed the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Yunana Babas, to immediately assess and review the security arrangement in Kogi State and environ so as to prevent any future occurrence of such untoward incident in the State.

The AIG is to personally oversee the ongoing investigations into the attack and coordinate intelligence that will lead to unearthing the whereabouts of the hoodlums and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident, the statement said.

The police boss condoled with the families of the police officers and other persons who lost their lives in the course of duty during the encounter with the hoodlums. He called on the Isanlu Community and the entire people of Kogi State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help in the speedy arrest of the criminal elements.