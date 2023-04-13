Kogi Assembly: Majority leader resigns over terrorist label

Murktar Bajeh (APC-Okehi), the majority leader of the Kogi State House of Assembly, has resigned his position in protest against the terrorist tag thrown at him and eight other colleagues.

Governor Yahaya Bello of the state had on March 23 branded nine of the 25 assembly members as terrorists for their alleged roles during the March 18 House of Assembly elections held in the state.

Bello had requested the legislature in a letter to the speaker, Matthew Kolawale, to suspend the group of nine, including the majority leader, and investigate their roles during the assembly election.

But Bajeh, in a letter to the house, informed them of his resolve to step down from the majority leader’s position following his disposition with the actions of the governor and the House.

Read also: Election petitions: What Nigeria can learn from Ghana, Kenya

“I hereby wish to inform this House that I am no more interested in being your leader, but have resigned forthwith,” the letter read.

The speaker, who read Bajeh’s letter at plenary, asked for comments on the matter.

At this point, a motion was moved by the deputy speaker, Alfa Momoh-Rabiu, for the nomination of a substitute in the person of Ahmed Dahiru, to replace Bajeh as the majority leader.

The speaker quickly put a question to members, on the nomination of the chief whip to fill in the vacant position, and the members unanimously accepted Dahiru as their new majority leader owing to his capacity and ability to do the job.

The speaker, however, said that “the House having accepted the choice of Ahmed Dahiru, member representing Okene II, to fill in the gap left by Muktar Bajeh, we hereby declare him (Dahiru) our new majority leader from today”.