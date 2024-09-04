Kogi activates dams, irrigation system to boost food production, power generation

…as pipe-borne water flows again in Onitsha after 20 years

As part of measures aimed at boosting food production through a comprehensive agricultural practice, the Kogi State Government has finalised plans to activate dams across the State for irrigation system, power generation, transmission and distribution, saying the Administration of Governor Ahmed Ododo is committed to food security and power generation.

Yahaya Farouk, the Commissioner for Water Resources made the statement while inspecting the facilities of Omi Kampe Dam as part of the State Government’s commitment to the World Bank- Supported Project, Sustainable Power Irrigation in Nigeria, (SPIN), noting that SPIN Project is aimed at utilising the dams for farming and Omi Kampe Dam satisfies the World Bank criteria.

He said, “This dam is a Federal Government-operated dam under the lower Niger Basin Development Authority designed purposely for irrigation. Governor Ododo promised the people of Kogi State that agriculture and food security remain one of the priority of his Administration.

“The project aims at expanding arable land around the dam itself. The second component of the project is the power generation which to a large extent was satisfied after meeting the criteria of the world bank. It is not just this dam alone, others are coming in because it is in stages.

“It covers all the dams owned and operated by both the Federal and State Government. Omi Kampe Dam has satisfied that criteria. We are also working on others in the East and Central Senatorial District of Kogi State.”

Farouk equally noted that the project was expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025, saying, “What we are doing here is the base line data collection for the commencement of the project in which Kogi State under Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo is almost at 90%.

“The State Government is fully committed to pay the counterpart fund which is above N700 million because we have more of the dams in the State to cater for. We have model one and model two. This is under model one.

“We evaluated up to seven dams, both small and bigger dams in the state. But for now, following the selection criteria, the Omi Kampe dam is 100 percent ready which will serve as a gate way for us to enter, which we have already entered. Our next move is Kogi East and Central to meet the criteria of the world bank on the SPIN project, which I believe Governor Ododo is not resting on his oars to do.

“The government is targeting a minimum of 500 hectares of land to be cultivated. The situation here, is that they have 3500 to be cultivated but they are currently cultivating below 1000. The project is coming to increase minimum of 500 hectares and possibly beyond.

“Any farmer cultivating two hectares of farm land should be ready to cultivate four or five, because water will be made available through out the year. For the fallow arable land that is not being cultivated, we implore new irrigation farmers to join them and acquire this land legitimately from their owners. The water is there free.”

Meanwhile, residents of Onitsha Community, the commercial hub of Anambra State took to the streets on Tuesday to celebrate the return of pipe-borne water to the city after a nearly two-decade absence.

The revitalized water supply system, courtesy of the Anambra State Water Corporation, brought tap water back to households in Awka Road and Osuma areas, marking a significant achievement in Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Administration.

BusinessDay reports that the Onitsha residents were overjoyed, praising Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his unwavering commitment to delivering on his promises.

“This is a dream come true!” exclaimed Nkechi Okoye, a resident of Awka Road. “We’ve been relying on boreholes and sachet water for so long. Thank you, Gov. Soludo, for bringing back the good old days,” Okoye added.