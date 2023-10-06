Kogi 2023: Setback for LP as 21 LG chairmen defect to APC

The Labour Party (LP) in Kogi State at the weekend suffered a setback as all its 21 local government chairmen defected to ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The chairmen defected to the ruling APC with scores of their supporters and were received by Abdullahi Bello, state chairman of the APC, at the Lugard House, Lokoja.

Awe Kayode, the leader of the defectors, said they decided to collapse their structure into the APC in order to support Usman Ododo, the party’s candidate in the November 11, 2023 governorship poll.

Kayode also said that their defection became imperative when they realised that the LP was no longer viable in the state.

“Another reason for our defection is our conviction that the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, has shown that he is a unifier whose nationalist qualities are needed to consolidate the achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“I was in APC before I left to join the Labour Party. I am back today with more people and we are ready to add value. LP got more than 76,000 votes in the last presidential election; we still have the same people who worked to achieve that feat.

“The state belongs to all of us and we have decided to jettison ethnic or religious agenda to support the candidate of APC who promotes the Kogi Agenda.

“The Labour Party structure in the state was a formidable one that delivered massive votes to the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, without inducement or support, but we want to do the same to APC and Ododo this time around,” he said.

Kayode added that their decision to collapse the LP structure into the APC was to join forces with the progressives to actualise the ‘Kogi Agenda’ which sought to further unite the people and ensure even development across board.

Similarly, the LP chairman for Bassa LGA, who doubles as the chairman of the LP Chairmen Forum, Jimba Emmanuel, noted that a political party was just a platform for power.

He added that good governance was about individuals passionate about development and attracting dividends of democracy to the people. NAN