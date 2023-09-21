Kogi 2023: Bello inaugurates campaign council

Governor Yahaya Bello has inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign council and charged members to base their campaign on issues and the performance of the current administration.

Speaking during the event at the Government House in Lokoja, Bello called on the council not to preach ethnicity or religion but base their campaign on what the government had achieved in the last eight years and the ability of the governorship candidate, Usman Ododo, to build effectively on the current administration’s successes.

He urged members and supporters of the party not to join issues with others who do not have anything to offer in terms of adding value to the state and its inhabitants.

He said “Go out there and preach what we have on ground in terms of infrastructure, not about ethnicity. Kogi State belongs to all of us. I have always said that Kogi State has the potential to be great if only we stop playing politics of ethnicity”.

“I want all of you to go and work for the success of the party and you will be adequately rewarded.”

Shaibu Abubakar Audu, the director-general of the campaign council, on his part, charged the Igala people to shun ethnicity as this will not bring about development in the state. He added that his late father and former governor of the state had never believed in ethnic agenda, but had a vision for the growth and development of the state.

“My father had a pan Kogi vision and was never a leader that focused on Kogi East. Any agenda that focuses on a particular senatorial district instead of Kogi State would not bring about justice, equity and development. We know that Igala people are agitating for the return of power to the east but it must be discussed and resolved because power can never be taken by force.”