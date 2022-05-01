Kizz Daniel resolves differences with Emperor Geezy, former record label

There are indications that Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, a Nigerian music singer popularly known asc

Also confirming this was a music video on Instagram, which showcased Emperor Geezy dancing to Kizz Daniel’s latest hit single, ‘Oshe’.

On Instagram, Kizz Daniel captioned the post of Emperor Geezy, ‘peace, love, and respect, saying, “At the end of it all, we just need to maintain peace and show love and respect to one another.”

BusinessDay finding shows that Kiss Daniel and Emperor Geezy have finally settled in and out of court.

Meanwhile, a close associate of both, who pleaded anonymity said: “Kizz Daniel and Emperor Geezy have established a positive vibe and moves as good friends.”

The source added that the ambiance resonated with love, which could be seen in pictures of both parties.