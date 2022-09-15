King Charles III denies Zimbabwe president’s request to attend Queen’s funeral

King Charles III has denied Zimbabwe President’s request to attend the funeral of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II citing travel restrictions to Zimbabwean government officials.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a letter expressing his condolence to the King for the passing of his mother requested to attend the funeral to be held in England on September 17, 2022.

The King in a letter responding to the request written on his behalf by the Deputy to the Senior Correspondence Officer, Jennie Vine said “The King has asked me to tell you that president Mnangagwa’s request cannot be granted as it would go against the restrictions including those of travel that the United Kingdom has in place with regards to many of the Zimbabwean Government leadership and those connected to them.”

Read also: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral details released

“There is also concern at the confirmed reports of non-adherence to respecting human rights occurring in Zimbabwe,” the letter read.

Various world leaders including those from Africa would be attending the burial of the Queen, who died September 8, this Saturday.