Killing of Lagos lawyer by police reprehensible – activist

Chukwudi Ezeobika, a human rights activist has described the ‘gruesome’ murder of Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem by an officer of the Nigeria Police Force as an unlawful and reprehensible act that is worthy of condemnation.

Ezeobika, a lawyer and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria said the incident brings to bare the number of undocumented actions by Police personnel which due to their reckless, irresponsible and unprofessional conduct led to deaths of innocent Nigerian citizens.

The former National Chairman of United Patriots Party (UP) maintained that this action by Police remains incomprehensible in the 21st century and shows to a greater extent, “the rot and systemic human rights” abuses being carried out under the current administration against innocent Nigerian citizens.

Ezeobika in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja said the level of extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses under the current administration is unprecedented and deeply concerning.

A Police officer reportedly shot dead a lawyer, Raheem, at the Ajiwe area of Ajah, Lagos State, on Christmas Day.

Raheem, a member of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA was allegedly shot at close range by one Drambi Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

She was said to be coming from an eatery with some family members on Christmas Day and had tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the cop shot at her vehicle.

Read also: Ajah killing: Buhari directs police to take ‘strongest action against culprits

Reacting to the incidence, Ezeobika, a former senatorial candidate of UP for Anambra South said: ” I condemn in the strongest terms possible, this dastardly act and unprofessional conduct by the Nigerian Police and call for a prompt and immediate arraignment and prosecution of the Police Officer(s) involved.”

The human rights activist called for compulsory mental and psychological evaluation of Police officers, stressing that this is long overdue.