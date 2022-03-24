Kidnappings: Youths block Kuje-Gwagwalada road in protest

Angry youths at Chukuku Community, on Thursday, barricaded the Kuje-Gwagwalada road during a protest over incessant kidnappings by bandits in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the angry youths barricaded the road with inscriptions on placards “Government should provide security to Chukuku Community”.

The youths set tyres on fire on the busy road, insisting that the government should provide adequate security to curb kidnappings being witnessed by the community regularly.

A resident, Bulus Wodi, told NAN that over 10 people were kidnapped on Wednesday night in a four-hour operation by the bandits in the community.

He said that last week, four other people were also confirmed missing, while one person was killed on the spot before the bandits took away their victims, adding that security operatives came hours after the operation.

Wodi called on the government to provide adequate security in the community, adding that the situation was becoming worrisome to residents of the community.

NAN reports that vehicles have to be diverted through Kuje-Airport road to get to Gwagwalada from Kuje.

The police also arrived at the scene and talked to the youths to sheath their sword as necessary steps had been taken to address the issue.