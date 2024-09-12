Kidnapping: FUTO puts students on alert

The management of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), has advised students to avoid unnecessary movements, following the escalation in insecurity, especially kidnappings, around the institution.

Chiedozie Uba, the registrar of the university, gave the advice in Owerri on Wednesday.

“The management of the university has noted the recent kidnapping incidents along the Obinze-Ihiagwa Road, very close to the university’s main site.

“Management also noted that these incidents happen very early in the mornings and late in the evenings.

“Consequently, students are directed to shun unnecessary movements out or into the university between 6am and 6pm to avoid falling victim to the activities of these hoodlums.

“Students are also enjoined to be vigilant and inform their parents, guardians or any other about their movements”, Uba said.

Read also: The rising spate of ‘one chance’ in Nigerian cities

Kidnapping spiked within the university’s host communities recently with the separate kidnapping of four people, including a school teacher, on Monday on the Obinze/FUTO/Ihiagwa Road in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman for the Imo Police Command, Henry Okoye, said the command was on top of the situation.

“You and I know that the command has been recording a series of operational breakthroughs when it comes to kidnappings in that axis. Recently, we arrested and paraded six kidnappers and recovered pump action and locally made guns from them.

“We equally rescued a kidnapped victim,” Okoye said.

He said the state commissioner of police met with the commander, Artillery Brigade, Obinze, and they have come up with an enhanced security strategy to checkmate all forms of violent crimes in the area.