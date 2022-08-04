Kidnappers kill victims in Ogbomoso after ransom payment

Two kidnap victims identified simply as Olugbenga and Rachael have been allegedly killed by their abductors in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The two victims were recently abducted by unknown gunmen in Ogbomoso.

Olugbenga, a hotelier, recently returned to Ogbomoso while Rachael was said to be a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), working at the hotel due to the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

They were abducted on July 29, 2022, from the hotel located in the Abaa area of Ogbomoso. It was gathered that the kidnappers demanded a ransom for the release of the victims. But they reportedly shot the victims on Tuesday evening after collecting N5 million as ransom.

Sources said that the ransom was taken to the bush along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin road around Igbon area. The kidnappers were said to have been infuriated when they became aware of the presence of soldiers at the LAUTECH area.

The soldiers were drafted to Ogbomoso on Tuesday to provide security sequel to the wave of kidnapping in the area.

A source said that N5million was paid but the kidnappers still killed their victims and the motorcyclist that took the man that delivered the ransom to the abductors.

The motorcyclist was shot dead while the ransom carrier is currently receiving medical treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

According to the source, “They have killed them. They demanded ransom and we sent someone to deliver it. We saw a motorcyclist who volunteered to go. He charged N5,000 for his service. But the kidnappers, after collecting the money, still killed their victims. The person who carried the ransom was shot and he is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The matter has been reported to the Igbon Police Division. However, Adewale Osifeso, the public relations officer of the state police command, when contacted promised to get back on the incident.