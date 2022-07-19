Gunmen kidnap supervisor at late Alao-Akala’s Farm

Gunmen have kidnapped a supervisor at the farm of Late former Governor Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala at Jabata in Surulere local government of Oyo State.

The victim, identified as Christopher Bakare, is said to be a native of Gbongan in Osun State and was employed in the farm about four years ago.

The incident, which happened around 7pm on Saturday, has put the family and business associates of the late former governor of Oyo state, who died on January 12 this year into suspense.

The kidnappers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, are said to be demanding a ransom of N100m.

Confirming the incident a close family source disclosed that the kidnappers, whom he said are allegedly Fulani herdsmen, have since opened a line of communication with the family demanding N100m for the victim’s release.

“Yes, they are allegedly Fulani herdsmen quite alright but they speak a smattering of Yoruba.

“The victim was kidnapped in the farm amidst gunshots. We have been trying to negotiate with them even though the police had been informed,” the source disclosed.

The incident was also confirmed by another source at the Police Area Command Office, Ogbomoso, informing that the police are on it.

But, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Adewale Osifeso is yet to respond to or comment on the incident.