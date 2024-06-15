Kidnappers abducts company MD, three Lebanese brothers in Lagos

Gunmen have abducted the Managing Director of Fouani Company, along with three Lebanese brothers who work for Fouani Nigeria Ltd while travelling by boat in Lagos on Friday.

Fouani Nigeria Ltd specialises in electronics and is the sole distributor of LG, Hisense and Maxi products in Nigeria.

The brothers – Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani and Amtal Fouani – were said to have been abducted around 6pm on Friday.

They were reportedly coming from their factory by boat when they were abducted.

It was learnt that they were abducted around Falomo Bridge while traveling from Apapa to Victoria Island.

A source familiar with the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of its sensitive nature, told Punch that the kidnappers had reached out, demanding ransom.

“Yesterday (Friday) evening, the Managing Director of Fouani company (LG and Hisense) and three Lebanese were kidnapped around Falomo Bridge while traveling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat.

“The kidnappers have asked for $1.5m,” the source said.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development.

“Yes, it is true. We got the report and we are looking into it. Please, I’m not obliged to state more than that,” he simply said.