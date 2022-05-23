Kidnapped female students of Kaduna College regain freedom

The four students of Kaduna State College of Education (KSCOE), Gidan Waya, kidnapped last Monday regained their freedom after five days in the hands of the bandits.

BusinessDay learned that the four students, Racheal Edwin, Esther Ishaya, Promise Tanimu, and Beauty Luka, who were abducted in the Mile 1 area of the Gidan Waya axis of Kaduna State, regain freedom on Friday, May 20.

Benjamin Fie, the president of the students union of KSCOE confirmed the release of the students but did not explain if there was a ransom paid for their release.

Fie, however, disclosed that released students were taken to Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital in Kafanchan for a medical check-up after which they were reunited with their relatives.

Danladi Louis Ninyio, the president of Kaduna State Students Union (KADSSU) Gidan Waya chapter meanwhile has counseled students and the entire college community to be security conscious all time.

“The president appreciates the entire Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya students, lecturers, people from different places, and the entire community for their prayers right from the day our four female students were kidnapped to the day they were released,” Ninyio said.

Many Nigerians have attributed the incessant high rise of the kidnapping of school children, especially in the northern region to unemployment, poverty, illiteracy, and religion, among others.

Sunday Haruna, a public servant in Zaria area of Kaduna State told BusinessDay in a telephone conversation that kidnapping is a global virus that has its root in poverty, unemployment, religious bigotry, and illiteracy, among other factors.

“When people are gainfully employed, well enlightened, and have the fear of God, they will find it very difficult to commit crimes,” he noted.

Grace Ibeh, a banker in Lagos noted that the high rise of kidnapping atrocities in Nigeria depicts a failed government.

“What we have in Nigeria today is simply put, a failed government. From the federal to the local governments, all the fundamentals of true governance are lacking.

“See what is happening in states such as Kaduna, Anambra, and even in Lagos, that will clearly explain to you that those bestowed with governance power have failed,” she said.

For Ozah Ehimen the kidnappings going on in the northern part of the country are rooted in religious bigotry and ignorance.

“Unfortunately, those who are supposed to correct this misnomer are the ones encouraging it. What is the body language of the president, the governors, and other people in authority? They will always come out to threaten people with a ban on social media but never do anything to address the ugly trend,” she noted.