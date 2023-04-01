Kia to begin pre-orders for EV9 for Korean market by Q2

Kia Motors said it will begin offering pre-orders of the EV9 for the Korean market in the second quarter of 2023.

According to the company, the Kia EV9 will go on sale in selected global markets in the second half of the year.

Kia recently revealed full details of the Kia EV9, it’s first three-row seat electric flagship SUV that brings fresh thinking, design, and technology to the sector and spearheads the brand’s rapid transformation to a sustainable mobility solutions provider in the era of electrification.

Based on the game-changing Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 ensures athletic performance, complemented by a targeted all-electric range of over 541 km, according to the World harmonised Light vehicle Testing Procedure (WLTP).

Ultra-fast 800-volt charging capability enables the EV9 battery pack to be replenished with sufficient charge to power the vehicle for 239 km in approximately 15 minutes.

The company listed the numerous technological breakthroughs including the Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system, available in the Kia EV9 GT-line in the future, enabling conditional Level three autonomous driving in selected markets.

It also introduces the Kia Connect Store, which enables customers to purchase digital features and services on demand, giving them the flexibility to choose the features they want and continuously upgrading the capability of the EV9 with Over the Air (OTA) updates at any time.

Ho Sung Song, president/CEO of Kia, said: “The Kia EV9 transcends all aspects of traditional SUV thinking and represents the pinnacle of Kia’s design and engineering capabilities. Created to meet the needs of all family members, the EV9 also spearheads Kia’s rapid transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider, not just by its advanced EV architecture, but also through the numerous recycled and sustainable materials used in its creation.”

Kia has also released the EV9 world premiere video with full details of the model, and it can be viewed on the Kia EV9 global brand page.

The Kia EV9 offers a range of seating options that cater to diverse needs. It offers seven-seater and six-seater configurations and a variety of second-row seat options, totalling four, suitable for different situations such as moving, charging, and resting.

The first-row features relaxation seats that ensure a comfortable resting posture. The second row, for the first time among global EV models, offers four seating options, including 3-seater bench seats, basic-type, relaxation-type, and swivel-type two-seater independent seats, providing customers with a variety of useful methods to choose from.

When equipped with second-row relaxation seats, the EV9 allows first and second-row occupants to recline together while the SUV is charging. With the swivel seat option, the second-row seats swivel 180 degrees to enable conversations with those seated in the third row. Occupants in the third row are provided with charging points and cup holders.