Kia puts Sonet SUV as prize for 2022 India Golf Cup

Kia Nigeria has entered into a partnership with the Indian Golfers Foundation, organiser of the 2022 Indian Cup taking place at the Ikoyi Club 1938 due to feature outstanding golf players.

As part of the partnership, Kia Nigeria is expected to reward the winner of the 13th hole, with an all-new Kia Sonet model that incorporates Kia’s DNA of emotive styling along with a premium appeal, which creates a strong presence on the road.

“Kia and the game of golf have been synonymous with sophistication and innovation for many years. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Indian Golfers Foundation in Nigeria for this year’s Indian Cup at the Ikoyi Club, 1938,” said Olawale Jimoh, head of Marketing of Kia Nigeria.

According to Jimoh, the partnership provides the perfect platform to present Kia’s brand sustainable luxury and the mobility of the future to the golf world.

He said Kia Nigeria is poised to the #DrivenbyInspiration in everything including driving the game of golf and other sporting activities forward on an international and local level.

Speaking on Kia’s partnership with the Indian Golfers Foundation for the 2022 Indian Cup, Keshab Vaswani, a member of the organising committee, said the Foundation acknowledges with deep gratitude the steadfast commitment of its sponsors who have stood firmly with the foundation even in these trying economic conditions.

“They identify with the ideals of the foundation in hosting the event as a channel to foster the growing relationship between the Indian and international communities with their Nigerian counterparts. The atmosphere created at the event is one of key interest to us and that is why this event has gone on for so long,” Vaswani added.

Meanwhile, Jimoh said that Kia prioritises the development of sports both locally and internationally through sustainable partnerships and sponsorships of major sporting events.

He further said that the sponsorship of the hole-in-one in the 2022 Indian Cup has helped to increase the local brand equity of Kia by enabling it to penetrate the diplomatic and golf communities in the country.

“We are especially excited to showcase the 2023 Kia Sonet to the participants and fans of this iconic golfing competition. Sport has always been an integral part of Kia’s business operation and footprint across the globe. Kia’s association with multiple sports ranging from golf, tennis, football, and athletics, among others, has produced many award-winning sportspersons, and helped the development of marginal communities,” Jimoh added.

He said the partnership is also part of the company’s effort to promote health and fitness in communities and the world over.

With multiple powertrain options, the new Sonet’s impressive features come encapsulated in a modern exterior, making the compact SUV the latest addition to Kia’s award-winning SUV family.

The Sonet includes a fresh interpretation of Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille, LED DRLs (daytime running lights), and a stylish front skid plate beneath.

Designed around the driver with a well-laid-out, intuitive infotainment and cluster interface, the Sonet was built taking into consideration the end user’s experience, harbouring functional qualities in every inch of its ergonomic space.