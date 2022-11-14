ALAT emerges overall best mobile app in Nigerian Fintech Awards

ALAT By Wema has been named the overall best mobile App in the Nigerian FinTech Awards 2022, beating the other FinTech apps nominated in the category.

Currently, in its 10th year, the Nigerian Fintech Awards was founded by Fintech Africa, to honour excellence in product designs and service delivery in financial technologies.

The Overall Best Mobile App, won by ALAT By Wema, according to the organizer is in recognition of the digital bank’s contribution to the Fintech world.

“We are delighted at being named as the Overall Best Mobile App by the august platform, which is dedicated to honoring excellence in financial technologies and services companies and products.

“The award is complimentary to the excitement that the multi-award-winning app has brought to its numerous individual and corporate subscribers,” Olusegun Adeniyi, the chief digital officer, Wema Bank stated.

He stated that the digital bank is helping its subscribers save more with access to exclusive group and personal savings, free debit cards, and up to four percent annual interest in savings.

Adeniyi said that since its launch in May 2017, ALAT By Wema, has reduced the stress of having to walk into a branch to open an account by providing a seamless sign-up process using a mobile phone, PC or tablet.