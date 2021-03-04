Keystone Bank reopens revamped Ikotun, Lagos branch

Keystone Bank Limited, a leading financial services provider has announced the re-opening of its revamped Ikotun, Lagos branch for commercial operations.

A statement by the lender said the strategic decision to reopen the branch located at 113 Ikotun Idimu Road, Ikotun, Lagos, is in line with the bank’s drive to reach a wider audience and meet the needs of customers in the area, specifically the retail/ Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) who are in need of a service-oriented bank that will work with them to grow their businesses.

The branch was declared open on March 1, 2021, by Olaniran Olayinka the managing director/CEO of Keystone Bank who was represented by Oluwasegun Olatona, the divisional head, Bank Wide Operations divisional head, Bank Wide Operations and supported by other heads of divisions in the bank.

In his comments, Olayinka noted that the resumption of banking services at the Ikotun branch would go a long way in ensuring that customers within/around the Ikotun axis can experience the bank’s wide array of services.

“At Keystone Bank, we are working round the clock to ensure that our customers enjoy seamless and convenience banking. While we are focused on enhancing financial inclusion by encouraging the unbanked through innovative digital platforms and incentives, it is also important that we show optimal physical presence in key retail centres aimed at strengthening financial inclusion and supporting MSMEs”

Read Also: Sterling bank launches rotational savings scheme

“Hence, as a retail-driven bank, small and medium enterprises in the Ikotun vicinity would enjoy loan offerings and empowerment to grow their businesses,” He further said.

Keystone Bank has been active in supporting the growing MSME sector in its locations of operation over the last nine years through a variety of products, services and capacity building programmes which are sometimes executed in partnership with reputable brands such as Facebook, Google, Enterprise Development Centre, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry etc.

“We also offer loan facilities that would assist in financing generating working capital and asset acquisition. These services are rendered through our over 155 business outlets located in every state of Nigeria, including the FCT, Abuja,” Olayinka stated.

In a chat with newsmen, some business owners along Ikotun-Idimu road revealed that small businesses (artisans, traders, etc) in the neighbourhood are in dire need of a bank that understands the special need of micro, small and medium enterprises such as access to finance, low-cost transactions, flexible savings solution, networking, capacity building etc and they were happy that Keystone Bank has come to fill these gaps.