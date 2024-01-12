Keystone Bank assures smooth operations as new management takes over

Keystone Bank Limited, a commercial bank in Nigeria, has reassured its stakeholders, customers and partners across the country of unhindered and smooth operations as new management takes over.

In a statement on Friday, the bank said it will continue to operate and serve its numerous customers within the guidelines of the Central Bank of Nigeria under the direction of its new leadership headed by Hassan Imam.

“Following the CBN’s appointment of a new managing director and chief executive officer for Keystone Bank, Hassan Imam, we would like to assure the general public of Keystone Bank’s continued operations within the guidelines of the CBN under the direction of the bank’s new leadership,” the statement said.

It said the Bank continues operating in all its branches and channels.

“We assure our stakeholders, including customers, partners, and other stakeholders, that we are fully committed to serving them, as we remain dedicated to the safety of our customers’ deposits, financial well-being, and upholding the trust placed in us by our stakeholders.”

Before assuming the position, Imam, who has over 25 years of banking experience, served as the executive director of the North directorate at Fidelity Bank since January 2020.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and three other Master’s Degrees, including an MBA from Business School Netherlands. He is a member of the Chartered Public Accountant.