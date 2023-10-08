Kemi Oyegbile: Making organic food your medicine

My first encounter with her was on our way to Xtralarge Farms’ Agritech City, Idiroko, Ogun state, the first of its kind in Africa for an engaging tour of the now wave-making tourist attraction. That was back in August, 2023. As fate would have it, we got talking on her wealth of experience, when one got to know that she had worked extensively with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for years. One is talking of course, of none other role model than Dr. Kemi Oyegbile.

Hours later, at the City she gave testimonies about her passion for organic foods, which by the way is what Xtralarge Farms is focused on, in its agricultural policies, programs and projects. The noble aim of course, is to enlighten and encourage discerning consumers on making the right choice of the food items they consume, on daily basis.

With that, they get to live a healthier lifestyle and as Herodotus, the Greek physician right noted you make your food your medicine, rather than making your medicine your daily food!

Interestingly too, Oyegbile has stretched the dream further by exporting healthy, organic food items such as Wonder Meal, palm oil, rice, right from Ota here in Nigeria to Ottawa in Canada. Good enough, she is happy for it.

Recently, she gave an update on the testimony she shared on 2022 Independence Day celebration @ Xtralarge Farms, Ota. The theme is titled: “The use of organic food and herbs is a marathon race not just a sprint”. Stated here below is her testimony made in her own words:

“This is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in our eyes. My Organic Food, my Medicine (Gen. 1 v. 29; PSM. 104 v. 14; Ezk. 47 v. 12). See You @ 120 In Line With Gen 6:3. I was divinely led to see the gain from my pains of 40 years of allergic reaction to heat and dust in Nigeria as a Rescue Mission.

“I was born as a premature baby back in the fifties. But I was fortunate that my mother who was born in 1920 had Standard Six School Certificate. That was my saving grace, that the Girl-Child education made the then nurses, who taught my mother-who did not understand English language-to ensure that I was put in the incubator.

“In fact, that incubator was acquired five days before I was born in the Mission Hospital then. So, I did not have the opportunity to be breast fed with colostrum milk which should have conferred me with Immuno Globin E ( IgE).That was to enable me to be desensitized from allergies.

“As fate would have it, I started with childhood asthma. This stopped by itself at the age of 15years. Thereafter, the allergic skin challenge started. This was on for 40 years during which as a medical student in the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan in the 70s all was done to find a lasting solution.

“I was placed on steroids-based ointment that I could only use for a short period, in order to avoid more serious side effects. After my graduation as a Medical doctor, I had opportunities to seek for solutions in South Africa, United Kingdom and United States of America. The same solution of steroid-based ointments as was in UCH, Ibadan with the same advice that it should be for a short while.

“In October, 2009 the Holy Spirit convinced me with Psalm 104 verse 14 to use of organic supplements and food. Stated below are the stages of recovery.

“The challenge improved by 65percent with first Organic Supplement which was from USA so availability stopped in the first quarter of 2017”.

“It improved to 75% with the use of another organic supplement that was from USA but no longer available because of Government policy”.

“But miraculously, I was perfectly cleared and 100% desensitized with Xtralarge Farms Organic food stuff and herbs within 15months.

“I am totally free from allergic skin reaction, particularly my right leg which was the last being closest to sand, for comparison with that of 22nd November, 2022”.

“Thus it took 14 years to be perfectly cleared and desensitized with Organic Supplements and Foods”.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there is need to apply the triple Cs of Commitment, Consistency and Confidence in tackling whatever challenhes life must have thrown at us.

“The Take Home Messages are :

“Girl-Child Education is very important in reducing childhood mortalities”.

“Grandparents and parents that are caregivers to new born babies, should be ready to ensure that they are fed with colostrum milk, which is available only within 24hours after birth”.

“The use of drugs to treat symptoms of diseases is like cutting a branch of an Iroko tree. That is compared to Organic Supplements and Foods that take longer time to be very effective, which is like uprooting the Iroko tree health challenge, therefore, application of 3Cs is very important.

“My dear fellow Xtralarge Farms family and all you good people out there, this is why I am so passionate about authentic organic food and herbs. That should come from a reliable local source like Xtralarge Farms with 100% Integrity. As far as I am concerned, I do not need to look for dollars for these organic foods and herbs.

“In conclusion, if you have any chronic ailment and you are looking for rescue like I was in 2009, you are cordially invited to join us in Xtralarge Farms 8- Days Agric4Health Marathon coming up from 23rd to 30th October, 2023.

“To God alone be all the glory.”

What more can I add? Not much but to emphasize the fact that in this trying time, our healthcare delivery, from all sorts of ailments, is right there in our hands, specifically in the choices we make.