Kemi Ajumobi among 25 most powerful women journalists 2024 by WIJ

Kemi Ajumobi, editor of Women’s Hub at BusinessDay, on Tuesday, has been named one of the 25 most powerful women in journalism by the Women in Journalism Africa 2024.

Annually, Women in Journalism Africa recognises influential women journalists doing remarkable work telling African stories. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the award ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Yomi Owope, founder of Women in Journalism Africa stated that the initiative began during his Master’s degree in the School of Media and Communication at the Pan-Atlantic University, as a way of impacting the media space.

“We set up a think tank on how to impact media, and when I met my project supervisor, he asked me to find a niche. It took a lot of time and many people putting their ideas, but that was how WIJ was born. It was more of a collaborative effort,” he stated.

In attendance were other dignitaries such as Bimbo Oloyede, Lady Maiden Ibru, Aisha Falode, and Reuben Abati.

Speaking on the theme “Good Journalism”, Ikechukwu Obiaya, professor and dean, School of Media and Communications is not only about the story’s relevance but also about knowing when to publish and how to publish it.

“Technological advancements have democratised information, making what was once a one-way flow, free-flowing. Readers have been subjected to stories with bias and distortions, but people turn to journalism for the truth. Journalism should also give a sense of what is working and what isn’t. Events like this remind us what good journalism is and what is not,” he said.

Eugenia Abu, veteran journalist, who also received an honourary award, commended the awardees and highlighted the role of women in shaping good journalism.

“The new journalism has blurred the lines between producer and consumer. We may have sacrificed ethics for speed, but good journalism will always come to the top. Women are breaking new grounds everywhere, journalism should be included,” she said.

Share