Kellogg’s to award 10m through superstars scholarship 2.0

Kellogg’s has officially announced the closing of all entries for the second edition of its flagship children scholarship scheme “Kellogg’s Superstars contest” by the end of March 2020, while winners emerge in April.

Kellogg’s Superstars contest is a school-based essay writing competition designed for primary school pupils to sharpen their writing skills while also bringing out the creative uniqueness in them. Students who perform excellently in essay competition will be awarded prize money in pursuance of their education.

The essay contest, introduced in March 2019, reached out to more than 1.8 million pupils at approximately 12,000 schools across Rivers, Lagos and Oyo states after which 50 outstanding pupils emerged and cumulatively received N5 million worth of scholarship.

However, this edition is taking a more interesting dimension by touching children in the North Central region of Nigeria (Abuja), while increasing the number of beneficiaries from 50 to 100 pupils, pushing up the scholarship value to N10 million.

Darlington Igabali, marketing manager, Kellogg’s, in a statement said Kellogg’s Superstars Scholarship contest 2.0 would be covering three regions; Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja. In January 2020, entries were declared open to all primary schools within these regions with the task to write a short and concise essay of not more than 100 words on the topic “Why my Mum is a Super Mum,” which will see a hundred outstanding pupils emerge as winners to receive a N100,00 worth of scholarship each.

“This edition topic was carefully crafted because the Kellogg’s brand recognises the value and the contribution of mothers towards the growth of the society which can never be overemphasised, while on the other hand, the contest coincidentally falls within that period when Mothers are globally celebrated (International Mother’s Day),” he said.

Also speaking on the project was Omotayo Abiodun, public relations manager, Tolaram Group, who said this initiative was borne out of the brand’s passion to contribute to the growing educational status of the nation, with the belief that by encouraging these pupils at a very tender age through the scholarship offer, smoother way was literally being paved for a brighter tomorrow.