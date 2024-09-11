Kefas moves against illegal mining in Taraba, dissolves task force

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has read the riot act against illegal mining in the State, saying the dissolution of the special task force on environmental protection against the activities of illegal miners and felling of Rosewood was a strategic move to improve oversight and enforcement at the grassroots level.

Governor Kefas, who was reacting to some rumours made against the dissolution of the task force and Executive Order on mining being circulated on social media, noted that the Government of Taraba State would continue to work against illegal mining and miners operating in the State.

The governor, through a Press Release, signed and made available to Journalists in Jalingo on Tuesday by Jemimah Nwumji, the Permanent Secretary, Political Affairs, explained that the Executive Order issued against illegal mining remains in full force, urging the general public to disregard the false narrative that suggests retired General Faransa’s led Committee had been dissolved along with the Executive Order.

The Press Statement noted that the Government of Taraba State remains committed to environmental protection and intends to restructure and decentralise the task force operations.

“Moving forward, environmental protection will be monitored and enforced at the Local Level, with each of the 16 Local Government Councils overseeing activities within their respective jurisdictions.

The Chairmen of the councils will now have the authority to supervise and ensure compliance with environmental regulations in their areas

“The restructuring is simply a strategic move to improve oversight and enforcement at the grassroots level, ensuring that the State’s environmental protection efforts remain robust and effective

“Therefore, the Special Task Force has been instructed to wind its assignment and submit its report with recommendations to the office of the Secretary to the government of the state to guide the government on its sustained fight against the activities of illegal mining and environmental protection”, the Statement partly read.

It further explained that the governor had appointed the Chairman of the Committee, retired General Faransa as the new Chairman of the Taraba State Internal Revenue Board, so there was every need to allow the Committee to wind down its assignment and submit its report with recommendations to the Government to enable the Chairman to focus on his duties at the Board to ensure efficiency and effectiveness on his new job.