Kefas disburses N442m to stimulate economy, boosts MSMEs in Taraba

As part of efforts to stimulate the economy and boost Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Taraba State, Governor Agbu Kefas has disbursed N422 million as operational support grant to 7, 015 beneficiaries across the State.

Speaking at the flagg-off ceremony of the disbursement of the grant in Jalingo, the State Capital, the governor said the grant was a domestication of the World Bank and the Federal Government of Nigeria project known as Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus aimed at boosting the economy and uplifting the standards of living of the people.

The governor, who was represented at the occasion by the State deputy governor, Aminu Abdullahi Alkali, noted that the programme was code-named TARABACARES, adding that thousands of youths and women in the State would continue to benefit from the grant.

He congratulated the beneficiaries for being successful for the grant and expressed hope that the funds would be deployed for the intended purposes with a view to contributing to the economic prosperity of Taraba State.

Earlier, Peter George, Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Industries, said the objective of the grant was to eradicate poverty through empowerment of communities which would go a long way in reviving the economy of the State.

Also speaking, Polycarp Adi, the Taraba State Coordinator of the Programme and Tijani Shark, the Head, State Cares Coordinating Unit, said the flag off of the disbursement of the grant was in line with the Development Agenda of the Administration of Agbu Kefas, which targets empowering the entrepreneurs, creating jobs, and stimulating economic growth in the State

Polycarp, particularly commended the administration of Governor Agbu kefas for its human capital development and called on the beneficiaries not to take the opportunity for granted as it would go along way in changing their lives and that of other persons

In their seperate goodwill messages at the occasion, the Taraba State Commissioner for Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation, Habu James; the Chief of Staff Government House Administration, Jaji William; all congratulated the beneficiaries and reminded them that the grant was to enable them expand operations, improve productivity and create more jobs to help themselves and other persons overcome challenges and not for other purposes.