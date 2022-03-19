Katsina, UNICEF integrate 53,000 ‘ Almajiris’ pupils into formal education

The Katsina State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), has integrated over 53,000 ‘ Almajiri’ children into Western Education, the state’s Commissioner of Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, said on Friday

The commissioner disclosed this when he received in his office, a United Nations (UN) team, led by the United National Development Programme (UNDP) representative in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Yahaya.

Lawal said an additional 40,000 Almajiri children had been targeted for enrollment within the year 2022.

He commended UNICEF for collaborating with the state government to improve the lot of Almajiri pupils.

Speaking on ‘Reading and Numeracy Programme’ (RANA), he said the programme that kicked-off in three Local Government Areas, had been extended to 12 others.

According to the Commissioner, the programme has improved learning and teaching processes in primary schools.

The commissioner appealed to UNICEF to assist the state with modern technology on intelligence gathering to ensure the safety of the school environment from possible attack by bandits.

Mr. Peter Hawkins, UNICEF’s Country Representative in Nigeria, commended the state government for its achievement in the areas of girl-child education, data information and establishment of school-based management committees.