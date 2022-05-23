Katchey group commissions laboratories

Katchey Company Limited, one of the world’s leading suppliers of lab equipment and chemicals has commissioned its analytical laboratories in Ikeja and had ground breaking ceremony of the proposed Katchey complex in Magboro, Ogun State.

The ground breaking ceremony which was performed by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun was said to be part of Katchey’s forward and backward integration strategy and response to the perceived gaps in the science and technology ecosystem in Nigeria.

While describing the sighting of the complex in his state as appropriate, the governor called on more investors to invest in the state, expressing his administration’s readiness to partner with more investors.

In his opening remark, Chairman, Katchey Company Limited, Abdulrazaq Isa, described the new laboratories as an Ansi National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited Independent Analytical Laboratory Complex which is fully equipped with state-of -the -art analytical instruments.

Isa went further to explain that the ground breaking in Ogun State comprised of 6, 732 square meters building complex on 7 floors and a 966 square meters warehouse.

He recalled that the company over the past three decades has supported the growth and development of science in Nigeria by equipping science laboratories with quality analytical instruments, chemicals, regents and consumables.

“Our partnership with world leading manufacturers of science laboratory equipment, chemicals, regents and general consumables across the globe have enabled us to become one of the leading providers in Nigeria,’’ Isa said.

On his part, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo lauded Katchey Company and added that the organisation would help to foil the African continental Free Trade Agreement signed between Nigeria and other African states to encourage free trade across the continent.

Speaking earlier, CEO of Katchey Company, Kate Isa affirmed that her laboratory was built as a one -stop shop for all analytical needs, catering to a wide range of analytical service areas, including; life science, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, agribusiness, oil and gas and a host of others.

“We understand the ecosystem very well and utilised that a huge gap existed in the area of world-class independent testing laboratories and needed to be filled. That is what we have just done’’, said Kate.

On the other hand, she appealed to government at all levels to review taxes paid in the country to enable entrepreneurs remain in business.

According to her, there were too many layers of taxes surcharges by various agencies.

In her words: “All these while we generate our own power, drill boreholes and treat our water, repair the road around our premises and maintain them.

“The taxes are sniffing life out of us and our businesses, please review them and make the taxes we pay work for us’’.

On science education, she observed that children in the country tough with analogue science laboratory apparatus and equipment in this present digital age.

To her, it is Nigerian scientists and innovators that will invest their lives and resources to innovate and invent products and service that would solve the unique problems in the country.

Foreigners, she said would mostly come to take what they can find that would be useful for them and their people, adding, “We cheat ourselves if we do not intentionally educate our children for the 21st Century. Nigeria needs the relevant decision makers to urgently revamp and modernise the science curriculum for the effective teaching and learning of science and technology.”

While stressing the need for Nigerians to love their country, she also appealed to everyone to join hands together to build the nation, stating that quitting the country should not be an option to consider.

Speaking earlier, CEO of Bloom Public Health Chimezie Anyakora commended Katchey Company, saying that the laboratory would support trade and public safety as well as help boast the confidence of Nigerians both locally and internationally.