Kano traders count millions in losses as fire devastates Gwarzo market

Traders in Gwarzo town’s local government market, Kano State are counting their losses as a fierce fire consumed numerous shops and property worth millions of naira.

The fire, which started around midnight, left victims in despair, with many seen shedding tears and expressing their anguish.

According to Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service, the fire raged until Monday morning before firefighters were able to contain it. The inferno left dozens of shops in ruins, along with property valued at millions of naira. Remarkably, there were no reported injuries or casualties.

One of the affected traders, Dayyabu Lawan Bala, bemoaned the loss of his shop and belongings, which he estimated at over N5 million. In a plea for assistance, he implored the government and well-off individuals to step in and alleviate their suffering.

Honorable Abdulahi Muazu Babangandu, the representative of Gwarzo Federal Constituency, offered his sympathies to the distressed traders and provided immediate relief by donating N500,000 to help them in this challenging time.

As the affected traders grapple with the aftermath of this devastating fire, the community’s support becomes crucial in their efforts to recover and rebuild their livelihoods.