Kano State sues ex-governor Ganduje, wife, others for alleged corruption

In a fresh legal battle, the Kano State government has filed an eight-count charge against former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his wife Hafsat Umar, their son Umar Abdullahi Umar, and five others. The charges include bribery, misappropriation, and diversion of funds.

The suit alleges that Ganduje solicited and received bribes in dollars while in office. Additionally, it accuses him of diverting funds earmarked for face masks and hospital equipment for personal gain, along with his wife and an accomplice.

The government further alleges that Ganduje conspired with his son and a company affiliated with his family to misappropriate land meant for public benefit. The land was reportedly sold, with proceeds deposited into a Bureau de Change account and converted to dollars.

Eight charges listed

The charges include:

Official corruption: Ganduje allegedly received bribes of $200,000 and $213,000 in connection with state contracts.

Criminal conspiracy and breach of trust: Ganduje, his wife, and an accomplice allegedly diverted ₦1.376 billion meant for healthcare supplies.

Criminal conspiracy: Ganduje and his son allegedly used a family-linked company to misappropriate 501 plots of public land, converting the proceeds (₦700 million) to dollars.

Trial date pending

The suit includes a list of 15 prosecution witnesses, but a court date for the trial has not yet been set.

The Kano State government’s decision to pursue legal action against its former leader reflects the seriousness with which such allegations are being treated.