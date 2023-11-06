Kano sets up 10-man committee on mining development

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the constitution of a 10-man committee for the establishment of Kano State Directorate for Solid Mineral Development (KASDISMID) Inaugurating the committee in his office, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, the secretary to the state government.

said strengthening the internally generated revenue of Kano State was one of the driving forces behind the initiative.

He said solid mineral was a force to reckon with economically globally as it has the potential to bring the revenue needed to cater to the citizens.

According to the SSG, “We are known for having both human and natural resources in abundance. We are, therefore, hoping to use such as an advantage to generate revenue to better the lives of Kano people.

Bichi said the members of the committee were carefully chosen from stakeholders who are versed in mining.

The committee, which has Aminu Abba Ibrahim, the adviser to the state governor on solid minerals, as chairman, is expected to develop a framework for the establishment of the Kano State Directorate for Solid Minerals Development (KASDISMID). They are also charged with developing a structure and drafting a bill for the establishment of the agency and proposing staffing, duties and responsibilities/projections and a transition plan for the agency.