Kano, Lagos, Kaduna recorded highest registrations, issuance of NIN

Kano, Lagos and Kaduna topped the list of states with the highest registration and issuance of national identification numbers (NIN) in 2022, National Bureau of Statistics report reveals.

According to the National Identity Registration statistics report which was released on Monday, the total registration for the 36 states and FCT was 22, 237,022; while registrations in the diaspora were 255,726.

Of the total 22,492,748 registration, 12,643,563 were males and 9,849,185 females.

The state distribution profile shows that the top three states were Kano, Lagos and Kaduna with 2,444,224, 2,097,912 and 1,256,479 respectively, while Bayelsa, Ekiti and Ebonyi recorded the lowest with 100,525, 141,534, 165,375 respectively.

“Total registration and NIN issued stood at 22,492,748 in 2022, with 12,643,563 males and 9,849,185 females.

“Diaspora registrations cover Nigeria nationals residing in other countries. The

registrations and NIN issued to diaspora stood at 255,726 in 2022, with 140,496 males and 115,230 females,” the report stated.

On zonal distribution, North-West had the highest registrations, and NIN issued 7,207,695, followed by the South-West with 4,825,143.

While South-East had the least registrations, and NIN issued 1,793,373.

According to the report, Niger state had the highest registrations and NIN issued in the North-Central with 368,131 males and 229,047 females. While Kogi state had the least registrations and NIN issued with 163,721 males and 144,960 females.

Similarly, Bauchi state recorded the highest registrations and NIN issued in the North-East with 476,042 males and 288,184 females, while Taraba state had the least registrations and NIN issued with 202,471 males and 132,470 females.

“In 2022, Kano state recorded the highest registrations and NIN issued in the North-West with 1,322,194 males and 1,122,030 females. In contrast, Zamfara state had the least registrations and NIN issued with 358,029 males and 125,228 females.

” Abia state recorded the highest registrations and NIN issued in the South-East with 359,119 males and 154,375 females. In contrast, Ebonyi state had the least registrations and NIN issued with 90,346 males and 75,029 females.

Rivers state recorded the highest registrations and NIN issued in the South-South with 338,291 males and 310,198 females, while Bayelsa state had the least

registrations and NIN issued with 58,063 males and 42,462 females.

Also, Lagos state recorded the highest registrations and NIN issued in the South-West with 1,104,042 males and 993,870 females, while Ekiti state had the least registrations and NIN issued with 76,199 males and 65,335 females.