Kano govt approves N7.7bn for infrastructure development

Kano State Government, under the leadership of Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved N7.7 billion for execution of various infrastructural projects in the State.

The approval and other consideration were part of resolutions reached at the 21st state Executive Council Meeting presided over by the governor on Monday.

Out of the amount about N1.9 billion was earmarked for construction of Tudun Yola off Gwarzo Road to Dansudu Bypass in Ungogo Local Government Area.

A statement issued by Governor’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the Council’s approval to spend about N1.8 billion for the review rates for expansion of Zaria Road stretches from Silver Jubilee to Dantata and Sawoe axis, was also considered.

According to the statement, the Council equally considered upward review of the contract of the underground electrification of Kwankwasiyya City project at the tune of N1 billion .

The project initiated by the administration of former Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was abandoned for eight years by the Ganduje’s Administration.

About N600 million for installation of solar-powered streetlight at five kilometres dualised road in Gezawa Local Government Area.

Also passed for execution by the Council was the construction of Rijiyar Lemon road network in Fagge Local Government Area at the cost of N497 million while N341 million was approved for rehabilitation of Eastern Bypass to Tsamiya Babba to Larabar Abasawa Kwanar Bade (Mera Round About).

The sum of N304 million for the settlement of supplied 120,000 and 14,000 diesel and petrol respectively for the month of November 2024 by Ministry of Water Resources.

Further approval of N206 million was given for control of erosion and construction of three RC Box Culverts along Kwanar Durban to Durban to Fammar to Konau to Kure Road in Kibiya Local Government Area, whereby N193 million was for reconstruction of two multi cells box culverts along Shanono Local Government Area.

According to the statement N153,182,215.14 was granted to renovate and construct Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) as well as N144 million for maintenance work at Airport Road.

The statements further noted that the Council approved N119 million for completion of abandoned project and renovation of existing building at Gidan Danhausa as well as finishing of storey block at Bamalli Nuhu Hospital, Kofar Nassarawa, in addition to N94 million as counterpart funding for screening 10 Nigerian on hypertension and diabetes.

