Kano fire service saves 101 lives, N21m properties

Kano State Fire Service saved 101 lives and property worth N21 million in 21 fire incidents in September, this year.

Saminu Abdullahi, the spokesman of the service, said in a statement issued in Kano on Monday that the fire service received 77 emergency calls and 11 false alarms at its 27 fire stations in that month.

He added that eight lives were lost and properties worth N7.3 million were destroyed by fire during the period.

Abdullahi attributed most of the fire incidents in the state to careless handling of cooking gas and the use of inferior electrical appliances.

He advised residents to always handle fire with care to prevent accidents.

The spokesman also advised parents to monitor their wards’ movements and stop them from swimming unguided. NAN