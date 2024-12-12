Kano, FAAN partner on agribusiness logistics, target export to Europe, others

Kano State government has expressed readiness to partner with aviation companies under the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to boost agribusiness through cargo export of perishable produces from Kano to neighboring states, African countries and Europe.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf gave the commitment when he hosted delegation of cargo management services from Federal Airport Authority (FAAN) at the government on Wednesday.

Yusuf, who was delighted to collaborate with the cargo transportation of farm produces from Kano believed the initiative would encourage production level.

Yusuf, represented by the chief of staff, Shehu Wada Sagagi, said the new development scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025 will reduce post harvest loss which accounted for over 35 percent of total proceed of produce.

The Governor assured the aviation industry players that his administration was prepared to advance the new mode of transporting agro-products to neighboring southern states and outside the country which would drastically reduce security and other risk on movement of produce through road transport.

Earlier, Alao Mamman Rekiya, the general manager, general cargo service, FAAN, said the visit to the government intended to seek areas of corporation and synergy in the introduction of cargo export of farm produces from Kano to states in Nigeria and beyond.

Rekiya added that the Federal government’s initiative in the aviation sector was part of overall renewed agenda on diversification of revenue generation through cargo export.

She emphasized that with provision of cargo export of vegetables and other perishable produces from Kano, the Federal government is encouraging the farmers to improve on quality production and open up the state for economic viability.

