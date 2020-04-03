Kano coronavirus fund secures N360m from private sector, individuals

About N360 million have so far, been contributed by businesses and individuals in the commercial city of Kano, to a fundraising campaign on COVID-19, mount by the Kano State Government, as part of on-going efforts to help vulnerable persons in the state.

The biggest contribution comes from an elder statesman and Kano based billionaire and business mogul, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, who made a donation of N300million to the campaign.

Muhammed Yahuza Bello, co-chairman of the campaign code name ‘Kano State Fund Raising Committee’, made this disclosure, while, briefing journalists about the performance of the committee.

Yahuza Bello, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the Bayero University, Kano (BUK), also revealed the contribution of N28.5million made by the management of United Bank for Africa, one of Nigeria`s most successful commercial banks.

One of Africa’s leading entrepreneur, Aliko Dangote, has also pledged to provide all needed facilities for the earmarked 600-bed Isolation Centre, to be situated inside the playing turf of the Sani Abacha Stadium, in the Kano metropolis.

In addition, two Kano-based businessmen, Abba Sumaila and Abubakar Dalhatu, chairman Al-Amsad Group, have donated 500 sacks of spaghetti and N5million respectively to the fund.

According to Yahuza, Senator Barau Jubrin, made a donate of #4 million, while, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, and Senator Kabiru Gaya, who are both former governors in the state, each made a contribution of N2 million.

He added that 11 of the 24 members of the House of Representatives from the state have promised to contribute #1 million each, while, the remaining 13 members made a commitment of #250, 000 each.

Also, all political appointees, including commissioners, and all the 44 Local Council Chairmen in the state, have made a commitment to donate 50 percent of their salaries in the month of March, to the cause, Yahuza said.

Responding to question from BusinessDay during the briefing, the chairman of the raising committee explained the committee which is sub-divided into 5 groups, is working the modalities that will assist it to identify vulnerable persons to benefit from the contributions.

He further stated that a perimeter is being worked out that will be used for the purpose of distributing the generated funds to needy individuals.

“I feel highly honoured and humbled to welcome you all to this press briefing and to address you on the journey so far, as the Chair of the Kano State Fund Raising Committee on Covvid-19 pandemic, which was inaugurated by His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, precisely on Sunday, 29th March, this year.

“The objective of setting up the committee, as disclosed by the Governor is to garner resources in cash and kind as donations and distribute same to the vulnerable groups in the society to cushion the harsh effects of the measures being taken by Government in its resolute and unyielding effort to prevent the spread of COVID 19 pandemic in Kano.

“The 40.member committee, therefore, is mandated to identify organizations, groups, individuals, as well as Corporate Bodies and seek a donation from them; identify beneficiaries of the donation, and assess their needs, and map out strategies for distribution” Yahuza Bello pointed out.

The chairman of the committee, then appealed to businesses and organizations as well as individuals within and outside the state to donate generously towards the humanitarian gesture.