Kano constitutes inquiry to unravel perpetrators of violent protest

Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano State

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has challenged the newly- constituted Judicial Commission of Inquiry (JCI) to unravel the sponsors of destruction that followed the #EndBadGovernance protest in Kano.

Inaugurating the 14-men panel lead by retired Justice Lawan Wada Mahmoud at the Kano State Government House, the governor challenged the panel to investigate killings, looting and destructions of public and private properties with a view to bring perpetrators to justice.

Read also: Police arrest 35 suspects in Kano

Inaugurating the panel, Governor Abba regretted the economic sabotage incurred during the protest hijacked by hoodlums, urging the panel to discharge the trust without fear or favour.

The governor specifically urged the panel to investigate the missing documents at the High Court Complex, especially some criminal files and looting exhibits by the criminal elements.

He directed the Commission not to hesitate in their invitation to any individual found wanting to answer questions whether in Kano or anywhere in the Country, regardless of status or position in Nigeria.