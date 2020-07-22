Kano cancels Eid –el-Kabir celebration activities on account of Covid-19

Kano state government has cancelled the celebration of the traditional festivity activities associated with Eid-Del-Kabir celebration, a move says to be driven by the need to consolidate on the successes recorded so far, in the fight against COVID-9, which informed the relaxation of lockdown imposed on the state.

Mohammed Garba, the state commissioner for information made this disclosure, while briefing journalists on Wednesday, on the deliberations at the weekly State Executive Council Meetings held at Africa House section of the Government House, Kano.

Garba stated that the government has, however, granted the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the state under strict observance of safety protocols, which are also to be supervised by government officials.

According to the commissioner for Information, all the five Emirs in the state would go to the Eid Prayer Ground in their respective domains in motorcades, while there would be no visit Shettima House, gathering for Hawan Daushe, as well as the Hawan Nassarawa and other traditional outings in the Emirates.

He explains that the government would assist in the provision of safety materials that included face masks and hand sanitizers as well as ensure strict observance of social distancing at the praying grounds.

In the same vein, the commissioner also disclosed that the State Executive Council has given approval for the implementation of the government plans for the transformation of the headquarters of the new Emirates to smaller cities through the construction of road networks.

To this effect, he revealed that state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure with its relevant Parastatal have been instructed to look into the level of progress recorded in that direction.

Also, Garba disclosed that the council has also requested a progress report on the execution of the 400-bed capacity hospital projects in the new emirates which are to have additional clinics such as Eye, Dental, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) which are being upgraded to reduce pressure on health facilities in Kano.

He said that commissioner for education has also been directed to submit a proposal to the council on the establishment of Mega Secondary Schools in the new Emirates.

The commissioner added the council has approved the presentation of a proposal to the House of Assembly for an amendment to the state Emirates Council Law 2019 to pave way for review in the composition of kingmakers and rotation of chairmanship of the council.

The council, he says, has given approval for the release of over N16 million for the establishment of an Information Technology Centre at the state Film and Censorship Board.

Garba added that approval has been given by the council for the release of the sum of N37 million for the conduct of an empowerment programme for 586 youth and women on indigenous crafts and skill acquisition across the state.

The commissioner adds that in this regard, the council has directs the ministries of women affairs, local government, youth and sports to come up with a list of those to benefit from the programme.