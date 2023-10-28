Kane scores stunning hat-trick as Bayern Munich ‘massacre’ Darmstadt

England captain and former Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored his second hat-trick of the 2023/24 Bundesliga season as 10-man Bayern Munich whipped nine-man Darmstadt 8-0 at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians found themselves down to 10 men after just four minutes at the Allianz Arena when Joshua Kimmich was sent off for pulling down Marwin Mehlem on the edge of the box.

But Darmstadt then had defenders Klaus Gjasula – for a last-man foul on Konrad Laimer – and Matej Maglica – for bringing down Kane – sent off before the break making it three players all shown a red card in the first half for the first time in the Bundesliga history.

After a goalless first half, Bayern took advantage of their extra man by running riot in the second as they scored eight times in 37 minutes.

Kane broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart but it was his second goal, a magnificent effort from inside his own half, that was the highlight of a contest that also saw him pick up an assist on the first of two goals for Jamal Musiala before striking in his 12th goal from nine matches of this still-new Bundesliga season.

Read also UCL: Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich: Bavarians seek to maintain unbeaten run

Leroy Sane, who set up Kane’s third, scored two of his own while Thomas Muller also contributed to the heaviest defeat in the visitors’ history.

Things got off to a dramatic start when Kimmich brought down Marvin Mehlem at the edge of the area and was shown a straight red, deemed to have prevented the visitors from a clear goal-scoring opportunity after just four minutes.

The result means Bayern are top of the Bundesliga with a one-point advantage, although Bayer Leverkusen could take over once again if they beat Freiburg on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern face Borussia Dortmund next weekend in a Bundesliga fixture.