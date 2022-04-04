Kalu insists on presidency moving to Southeast

Orji Uzor Kalu, chief whip of the Senate, has called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reveal the party’s zoning formula ahead of the 2023 primary elections.

Kalu, in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja, said that he would only run for the office of the president if the party zoned the position to the Southeast.

According to him, the revelation has become extremely important as it will help to direct aspirants on the right path to follow and in accordance with the demands of the party.

Kalu noted that the pattern used in conducting the last party convention was commendable and should be emulated in future contests.

“As the presidential primary election approaches, the issue of zoning is once again central and as usual, contentious.

“The party is gearing towards making forms available for different elective positions and it is important that the party, as a matter of urgency, reveals her zoning plans for intending aspirants.

Read also: APC members storm party secretariat to protest planned substitution of exco list

“The zoning of offices is very important as it will not only throw light on the path of contenders, but also save the party from unnecessary disagreements and litigations after primaries.

“My earlier calls and that of other political leaders, stakeholders and opinion moulders for the need to be sensitive to the Southeast region that has been excluded from the presidency should be a concern to all well-meaning Nigerians with conscience.

“The year 2023 is really a good time to tweak our democratic experiment and create everlasting history in such a way that shows sensitivity to the country’s cultural uniqueness and make all regions feel a sense of belonging.

“It is time to strengthen the unity of the country by making a south-easterner the president of Nigeria. There is absolutely no better time for it than now.

“In our country today, having built a formidable spread across regions, I consider myself the most detribalised Nigerian with rich experience in economy, business, politics, security and sports to lead the people and manage the economy.

“I shall be running for the office of the president if the party zones it to the Southeast.

“However, in the absence of the zoning to the Southeast, I understand the supremacy of the party and shall abide by the decision of the party,” he said.

On the unity of the country, Kalu encouraged Nigerians to do away with tribalism and all factors that prevent the achievement of national unity in Nigeria.

“Despite that Nigeria is facing serious challenges in the maintenance of security and national unity, we should understand that we are made to stay together as a society. I believe in the unity of this country because we are better as one.

“If the potentials of the citizens of the country are adequately harnessed, we will see more reasons to embrace one another and win together.

“We are, therefore, required to stand strong and forget all other factors such as tribalism, hatred, among the other factors that prevent the achievement of national security and unity in Nigeria,” Kalu said.