Kaduna school abduction: Police launch manhunt after bandits kidnap over 280 students

At least 200 students and teachers were abducted by bandits who attacked the Local Education Authority (LEA) primary school in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Thursday.

Mansir Hassan, spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, confirmed the incident and assured that a special police unit is searching for the abducted victims.

The attack, which occurred around 8:30 am, comes just a day after Boko Haram insurgents reportedly kidnapped 300 women in Borno State.

Mass abduction

An anonymous source from the community revealed that the bandits surrounded the school during morning assembly and abducted students from both the primary and secondary schools. The secondary school had previously been relocated to the primary school due to security concerns.

One teacher, identified as Isa, was also abducted. A student, Rabilu, was shot during the attack but fortunately survived and is receiving treatment at Birnin Gwari hospital.

Community in shock

The attack has cast a shadow of fear over the Kuriga community. Residents expressed concern about the lack of proper security measures, with the nearest security post located far away in Udawa.

“The vigilante here are not well equipped,” a resident lamented. “We are also afraid of renewed attacks because the bandits might be hiding somewhere.”

Federal response questioned

The attack raises questions about the effectiveness of the federal government’s Safe Schools Initiative, launched after the 2014 Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction. The initiative included a national plan with a budget of N144.8 billion allocated between 2023 and 2026.

House urges action on Borno kidnapping

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives called on security agencies to secure the release of 300 women abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State. This kidnapping is considered the second largest in Nigeria’s history, following the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction.

The House Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, urged for swift action to rescue the abducted women, especially considering the upcoming International Women’s Day.