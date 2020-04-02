Kaduna revokes license of private school over rape of 9-yr pupil

Kaduna State government says it has withdrawn the license of Liberation College Tirkania, Kaduna, over alleged rape of a nine-year pupil by the proprietor, one Samuel Ejikeme.

The state commissioner for education, Shehu Makarfi said on Tuesday that the school was closed down on the directive of Governor Nasir El-rufai.

According to Makarfi, the state commissioner for human services and social development, Hafsat Baba, who reported the incident, said Ejikeme confessed to raping the nine-year girl on tape.

“This compelled the ministry of education to act immediately by withdrawing the license and shutting down the school.

He said further that the withdrawal of the license was in line with the power vested on the Kaduna State Quality Assurance Authority Board, in Part IV, section 17(1) of the law establishing the authority.

“The Kaduna state government is, therefore, calling on all parents and guardians to withdraw their children or wards from the school,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government would continue its investigation to ascertain the veracity of the allegation while the suspect remains in detention.

He said that Governor ElRufa’i had also directed the state Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) to look into the school’s development permit and take further action within two weeks.

Hafsat Baba, who reported the incident on her twitter handle @Hafsatmohbaba, expressed sadness over the incident.

She lamented that school administrators that were supposed to be pillars of support and protection to children were turning to sexual predators.

“Please parents should speak more to their daughters and sons to ease exposure of these beasts in human skin,” she said.

El-rufa’i had on his twitter handle: @el-rufai directed the Kaduna Quality Assurance Authority to immediately withdraw the school’s license and close down the facility